Aberdeenshire's James Rizza & Sons scoops new Asda deal

A family-run Aberdeenshire ice cream firm is to create more jobs after “scooping” a new supply deal with Asda to stock two of its lines in the retailer’s Scottish stores.

James Rizza & Sons will see its new double salted caramel and raspberry and white chocolate chip products join its Double Dairy Gold ice-cream, which Asda has listed since 2002.

Craig Paterson (left), general store manager at Asda Inverness, with Donald Morrison from Rizza's Ice Cream in Huntly. Picture: Simon Price.

“Rizzas was established in Huntly in 1914 and we are a fourth-generation family run ice-cream manufacturer,” said director Donald Morrison.

“We employee over 35 staff and these new listings will not only lead to increased sustainability for the business, but also to the creation of new jobs.

"At Rizza’s we really value the wealth of high quality and delicious ingredients we have in Scotland... we’re thrilled to secure these additional listings to end 2019 on a high.”

Heather Turnbull of Asda Scotland Local said: “We have excellent working relationships with some of the best suppliers and growers across Scotland – and James Rizza & Sons is a perfect example of this. It’s fantastic to have the promise of great-tasting locally sourced ice-cream on shelves for our customers to enjoy.”