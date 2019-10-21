Aberdeenshire couple to create 25 jobs with six-figure investment in Kintore businesses

An Aberdeenshire couple is set to create up to 25 jobs amid ambitious plans to expand two separate businesses.

Husband-and-wife team James and Rebecca Carr, who run Kintore Car Sales and Rebecca Carr Hair Salon, have announced a major recruitment drive with a six-figure investment across both businesses to meet increased client demand.

The used car sales and valeting firm recently quadrupled its business footprint and added a new servicing division after relocating to a two-acre site.

The expanded presence accommodates five staff with plans to double this.

Commenting on the expansion of Kintore Car Sales, James Carr said: “It was the right time to galvanise the brand as we have worked hard on our reputation since launching and it has given us the confidence to grow to meet our clientele requirements.

“We are focused on continuing to invest in the business and expand our services and the expansion has allowed us to add to our client offering, increase our car stock and

add a six-car indoor showroom with reception and waiting area. The car valeting can now host up to 12 cars at a time.”

The growth is also allowing Rebecca Carr Hair Salon to set up shop in a purpose-designed, 1,200 square foot building on the site of the previous car sales courtyard.

Known as Rebecca Carr Residence, this new venture will run in addition to the company’s current salon, creating a further 20 jobs and incorporating the addition of a beauty lounge and cafe.

'Ongoing growth'

Rebecca Carr said: “I had initially planned to open additional salons across the North-east, but with 60 per cent of my clientele travelling to Kintore to come to the salon, it made business sense to expand in the village as this allows me to manage it in one location.

“Since launching, we have continued to see ongoing growth and this is a superb opportunity to expand the business and bring more talent to Aberdeenshire.

“We have already had to open six days and late nights to accommodate customer demand, therefore, the Residence will run alongside the existing salon, so we can service more clients and enhance the customer experience.”

The venue will feature private beauty rooms, pedicure stations, a nail and brow bar, make-up artist station and a retail gift section, while its cafe will boast outdoor space and be operated by a local baking business.

Alice Lane, who launched From Bakery Lane four years ago, has been running the venture from her parents’ home but will move to the Kintore venue once renovations are complete. Of

the 20 jobs being created at the Residence, between eight and ten positions will be based at the café.

The refurbishment will more than double the size of Rebecca Carr’s business and is due to finish by November.

The hairdresser will continue to operate its current base in Kintore’s Midmill Parade, which launched in 2016 and has grown to employ 14 staff and serve 4,500 clients.

Rebecca Carr added: “We work and live in the village, so we really wanted to create a hub, a meeting place, where people can come to enjoy time together and the Residence will do just that.”