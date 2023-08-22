Aberdeen's Wood raises full-year guidance after strong first half: CFO to depart

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said the Aberdeen-headquartered group had made a 'good start to the year'.

The group is also set to part company with its chief financial officer (CFO) David Kemp, after advising the board of his intention to step down having been with the firm for a decade. A process to appoint his successor is underway and Kemp will remain in his role until a successful candidate is in place.

Results for the six months to the end of June show that pre-exceptional revenue from continuing operations rose by 16.2 per cent to just under $3 billion (£2.34bn), while adjusted underlying earnings were up 8.5 per cent at $202 million (£158m). The group’s order book stands at just under $6bn, marginally down on a year earlier, while the global headcount has increased to 35,636 people, up 4.7 per cent from the same point last year.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin said Wood had made a “good start to the year”, delivering growth in revenue, core earnings and headcount. He told investors: “When we announced our growth strategy in November last year, we set out a plan for Wood to deliver on its significant potential, and I am delighted that our results show the clear progress we are making. As we look ahead, we are confident that our actions, the business model we have implemented and the market growth opportunities to which we have aligned, support the momentum we are building in our business. As such, we are increasing our full-year guidance for the year for revenue and Ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation].”

Commenting on the departure of Kemp, who joined the firm in 2013 as CFO of the former Wood Group PSN business, Gilmartin said: “I have really valued David’s support and leadership since I joined Wood. In the last year we have worked together to transform the company - a new business model, facing growth markets, with a clear strategic plan. David leaves Wood in a strong position to capitalise on the significant opportunities in front of us.”