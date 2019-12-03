Aberdeen travel firm inks bespoke deal with Ithaca Energy

Have your say

Munro’s Travel has inked an agreement with North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy to provide a bespoke business travel service.

The deal will see Aberdeen-based Munro’s supply full, end-to-end travel support, including out-of-hours emergency cover, from November.

Ithaca is an existing client of the travel management company, which was established in 1903 and serves around 300 customers.

The oil and gas operator acquired Chevron’s North Sea assets earlier this year, adding ten producing field interests to its existing portfolio along with the transfer of 450 Chevron employees, of which 200 work offshore on the operating assets.

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s, said: “Our expertise and decades of experience will allow Ithaca to build their bespoke service around their additional field interests, increased offshore travel and robust duty of care for employees.”

