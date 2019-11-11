Aberdeen Standard Investments snaps up Buccleuch site in £12m deal

Have your say

Edinburgh-based Buccleuch Property has offloaded a Greater London industrial site to Aberdeen Standard Investments in a £12.1 million deal.

The firm has sold the Quadron, a development near the Dartford Crossing created in a joint venture with Wrenbridge Land, a Cambridge-based property company.

The 41,500 square foot Grade A buildings were fully pre-let during construction to Network Rail for use as a regional distribution centre. The site is part of the 1.8 million sq ft mixed-use The Bridge estate in Dartford.

Stonehill Partners acted for Buccleuch and Wrenbridge in the transaction, while CBRE advised Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Neil Finnie, director at Buccleuch Property, said: “We were convinced that the strength of the location coupled with the high quality design of the buildings would ensure there was strong demand for the property during the construction phase.”

