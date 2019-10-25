Aberdeen Science Centre names new CEO as transformation gathers pace

Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) has appointed the head of the city’s Gordon Highlanders Museum as its new chief executive to lead the redeveloped £6 million facility.

Bryan Snelling will join ASC from the museum where he has held the top post for more than five years. He will take over from current chief executive Liz Hodge, who is to retire from the role in December but will continue to oversee the delivery of the ASC redevelopment project through to its completion next summer.

During his tenure at the Gordon Highlanders Museum, Snelling delivered a successful fundraising campaign, generating £300,000 to safeguard the museum’s future. He is credited with securing a First World War trench exhibit which helped deliver a 50 per cent increase in visitors to the venue.

Sandy Morton of the board of trustees of Aberdeen Science Centre said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bryan to Aberdeen Science Centre.

“He has a wealth of experience in the tourism industry and a real passion for shaping the new centre into a major attraction for local, national and international visitors to the city, driving our lifetime with science agenda.”

He added: “Bryan joins the organisation at a very exciting and crucial time as we look ahead to the opening of the redeveloped centre in summer 2020.

A key strategic goal is to make use of the very latest technology and work with industry partners to bring science to life for many generations of visitors.”

The centre has moved to temporary accommodation at 107 George Street while the refurbishment work is carried out at the old granite Tramsheds on the city’s Constitution Street. The transformation will include an extension and creation of a new mezzanine floor.