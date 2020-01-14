Aberdeen's Wood secures £100m Aussie water contract

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services group, will continue to provide maintenance support for Melbourne’s water system after a major contract extension.

The firm said it had secured a A$189 million (£100m) three-year extension with Melbourne Water to provide maintenance and capital works for clean and wastewater treatment works, pumping stations and sewage trunk systems until 2022.

Wood has more than 20 years’ experience supporting the water and wastewater sector in Australia.

Ralph Ellis, president of Wood’s operations services business in Australia, said: “Wood is providing critical infrastructure support for cities across the world and we are committed to building on our successful track record to ensure safe and reliable maintenance to support important water systems for the Melbourne area.

“This extension is testament to the strong relationship we have built over seven years on the contract,” he added.

