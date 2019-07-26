Aberdeen's Williamson and Dunn joins Campbell Dallas

Aberdeen accountancy firm Williamson and Dunn has become the latest to join industry heavyweight Campbell Dallas.

The long-established practice, founded in 1880, will transfer all staff and partners to Campbell Dallas on 2 August.

Williamson and Dunn employs five partners and 36 staff, with a fee income of more than £3 million.

It will now trade as Campbell Dallas from its West Craibstone Street offices, while the Glasgow-headquartered accountancy giant's existing Aberdeen office, on Carden Place, will continue business as usual.

Following a merger with Scott-Moncrieff earlier this year, Campbell Dallas is one of Scotland's largest accountancy practices with 47 partners, nearly 550 staff and a combined fee income of around £40m.

George Flett, senior partner of Williamson and Dunn, said: “Joining Campbell Dallas will enable us to provide our clients with access to a full range of accountancy services and specialists across Scotland, the UK and internationally.

"Our staff will also gain access to challenging and rewarding career opportunities at all levels across the wider group. The accountancy market is changing rapidly, and we hope our clients will quickly see the benefits of the deal.”

Williamson and Dunn serves more than 1,000 owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs, and private individuals, and is known for its expertise in the family business, farming, fishing, property, healthcare, construction, estates and charity sectors.

Chris Horne, managing partner of Campbell Dallas, added: “Williamson and Dunn is a highly respected Aberdeen firm with a long history of advising businesses and private clients, and we are delighted to welcome them to Campbell Dallas.

"The deal provides Campbell Dallas with further scale to expand our client base in Aberdeen and throughout the North-east and provides staff with the chance to develop their careers across a larger business.”

Campbell Dallas joined Baldwins and international business services company CogitalGroup in October 2017.