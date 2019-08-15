Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions awards twin multi-million contracts

Well-Safe Solutions today announced the award of twin multi-million-pound contracts to refurbish a key semi-submersible drilling rig.

Global Energy Group and Rigfit7seas have been appointed to transform Well-Safe Guardian – the decommissioning company’s first asset – into a bespoke plug and abandonment unit.

Under the contract awards, Global Energy will provide quayside services and the paintwork scope while Rigfit7seas will provide accommodation upgrade services.

Phil Milton, chief executive of Well-Safe Solutions, said: “The award of these contracts, within the timeframes we committed to, will ensure that this bespoke plug and abandonment asset will be available to the industry in 2020.”

Global Energy, which has been supporting Well-Safe with marine operations and quayside services since April this year, has secured the contract to support the upgrades and life extension works at the Port of Nigg.

Stuart Paterson, managing director for Global Energy Group, access and coatings, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract to bring the flagship semi-submersible up to standard.

“We expect to have in the region of 80 personnel engaged on various work scopes until the end of the year.”

Launched in August 2017, Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions boasts more than 500 wells worth of experience among its staff.