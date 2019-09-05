Aberdeen’s Union Plaza gets multi-million-pound flexible office refit

Have your say

The owner of Aberdeen’s Union Plaza has unveiled a multi-million-pound revamp of the prestigious office building to meet increasing demand for flexible working space.

LGIM Real Assets, part of Legal & General, has pumped more than £1.7 million into extensive refurbishment of the premises to create Capsule, its flexible leasing initiative.

Union Plaza, whose current occupiers include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Deloitte and Burness Paull, has been fitted out with capsule office suites, a fresh business lounge, flexible meeting rooms and a new coffee lounge to create “ultra-modern”, multi-purpose working spaces.

The newly upgraded suites are being marketed by Knight Frank and Savills.

Matthew Park, associate at Knight Frank, said Capsule “makes life easier for occupiers who simply want to move into high quality suites with minimal delay and without the hassle of having to furnish their new office space”.

Andrew Mercer, office sector head at LGIM, added: “Capsule is a re-imagined process offering flexible, high quality, furnished and work ready fitted office space throughout the UK.

“The refurbishment of Union Plaza, under this initiative is testament to our team’s ability to reshape existing buildings in prime regional locations to make them suitable for today’s modern working environment.”