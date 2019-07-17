Aberdeen’s Spectis Robotics seals duo of international deals

A robotics company based in Bridge of Don has sealed two international distribution agreements as it pushes ahead with overseas growth plans.

Spectis Robotics, which last month rebranded from Inuktun Europe following the end of a formal agreement with Canadian-headquartered group Inuktun Services, said the duo of deals will provide access to new markets for its remotely operated robotic crawlers and camera systems.

It has signed agreements with German group Dekra Visatec, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality visual inspection camera systems for specialist industrial markets, and US-based SuperDroid Robots, which designs and builds “tactical” robots for dangerous applications where it is impractical to have a human operator present.

Spectis specialises in the sale, rental and service of robotic crawler vehicles and inspection cameras for clients in sectors including oil and gas, nuclear, renewables and civil engineering.

MD Brian Storie, who retained full ownership of the firm after its rebrand, said: “We are optimistic that both of these formal relationships will create opportunities for Spectis Robotics to become a go-to company for specialist inspection systems and will open doors into new markets for us.”

Storie said in June that Spectis will aim to create jobs as it targets new products, markets and geographies.