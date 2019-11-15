Aberdeen's NSPS gearing up for expansion with new MD

Electrical engineering firm NSPS has unveiled David Gray as its new managing director, following the exit of company founder Graeme Harper.

The business became part of Valor Energy Group following a majority shareholding purchase at the start of this year. That deal marked the fourth acquisition for the group since 2018.

Aberdeen-based NSPS provides electrical and power services within the oil and gas, renewables and public sectors. It supplies the likes of high voltage/low voltage switchgear, cable jointing, rope access and thermography.

Exceptional

Gray, who has more than 20 years’ experience within the oil and gas industry, said: “The company has realised exceptional growth over the last few years, with an outstanding team of professionals currently in place. I have been provided with an excellent platform to elevate the business further.

“Following the recent acquisition of NSPS by Valor, it is an incredibly exciting time for me to be joining the business. I see a huge benefit in being part of a larger and expanding group of companies, allowing us to be a more reactive and flexible business.”

The firm is also gearing up for a move next year to a larger purpose-built facility for increased capacity and “more efficient operations”.

Valor chief operating officer Jordan Ferguson added: “The addition of David has been eagerly anticipated.”

READ MORE: Energy firm seals second takeover in seven-figure deal