Aberdeen's Munro’s Travel bucks Thomas Cook gloom to net £5m in new business

An Aberdeen travel company has bucked the gloom surrounding the sector and bagged £5 million in new business.

Munro’s Travel said it had secured 19 new business accounts since the start of the year, equating to a value of around £5m and representing a 22 per cent increase in turnover year-on-year.

The firm has been a major player in the region’s business travel market for more than a century. Its recent success comes as the wider travel industry reels from the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Munro’s said that energy operators, service companies and drilling contractors made up the new accounts.

It added that the surge in contract wins followed its recent move to “streamline” operations providing cost-savings to customers, as well as its internal visa and passport support service.

Managing director Murray Burnett said: “To have accumulated this significant amount of business is a testament to the exceptional level of service Munro’s provides and has been providing for decades.

“Our ratio of new business wins in the last eight months has increased by 75 per cent and we have already strengthened our workforce to meet the demands.

“Being ahead of the curve when it comes to imminent issues such as Brexit is important, therefore we are in constant and direct communication with all major UK trade organisations to ensure we are well placed to react appropriately.”

The firm said the latest contract wins were with businesses that had employee headcounts ranging from 30 to 800.

Munro’s was established in 1903 and is one of the largest independent travel specialists in the UK, currently employing some 60 staff.