Aberdeen’s EnerMech flexes muscles with strategic sales director role

Mechanical and electrical services specialist EnerMech has bolstered its top team with the appointment of a strategic sales director.

The new role for the Aberdeen-headquartered group will be filled by John Grover, who is said to have more than 30 years’ experience in the upstream, process and pipeline sectors. He has held director-level roles with BJ Services, Baker Hughes and more recently Sparrows Group.

Latterly, Grover was managing director of Cape Specialist Services whose portfolio included the Motherwell Bridge storage tank and heat exchanger construction business.

As part of EnerMech’s executive leadership team, he will be responsible for driving the “strategy, pursuit and delivery” of multi-million pound contracts and supporting global clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors, the firm said.

Based in Dubai, Grover will progress opportunities in the likes of Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Australia.

Ambitious

He said: “I have known EnerMech and the leadership team behind the business for many years and the opportunity to join an ambitious, expansive business was too good to miss.

“With the strong backing of owners the Carlyle Group, EnerMech has the solid foundations on which to enjoy a second decade of success and I am looking forward to playing a part in that growth.”

The group employs some 3,500 staff across 40 locations, including in the UK, Norway, the Middle East and the Americas. It works on large-scale projects across the oil and gas, LNG, renewables, defence, power, infrastructure and petrochemicals sectors.

Chief executive Doug Duguid said: “This is a key role and underlines our commitment to massively grow our business in new markets.”

