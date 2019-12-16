Aberdeen’s EnerMech bolsters top team with CFO appointment

Mechanical and electrical services specialist EnerMech has strengthened its top team with the appointment of Sandeep Sharma as chief financial officer.

Sharma – who joins Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech on 1 January – is the former finance boss of Stork, the mechanical, electrical and repair services business which employs 18,000 staff in 100 countries. He was previously finance director at Bombardier Transportation.

News of the key appointment comes just weeks after EnerMech named industry heavyweight Chris Brown as its new chief executive.

The company’s founder, Doug Duguid, had returned to the chief executive’s post in September on an interim basis after his initial replacement, John Guy, stood down from the role for personal family reasons.

EnerMech employs some 3,500 staff across 40 locations in the UK, Norway, the Middle East, Caspian, Asia, Africa, Australia and Americas, working on large-scale projects in sectors including oil and gas, renewables, defence, power and petrochemicals.

Duguid said: “EnerMech will start the new decade on a strong footing with Chris Brown and Sandeep Sharma at the helm as they build on the very strong foundations established over the last decade.

“We are delighted to have recruited two first-class individuals with broad ranging international experience who will develop and deliver an ambitious business growth programme with the full support of The Carlyle Group.”

