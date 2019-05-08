Aberdeen’s AAB enjoys Houston revenue surge

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the Aberdeen-headquartered firm of chartered accountants and business advisors, has seen a sharp rise in revenue from its Houston-based clients.

The firm, which also has offices in Edinburgh and London, said revenue generated from that side of the business had “grown significantly” in the last three years due to major client wins and now accounts for 15 per cent of its total revenue of £23.8 million in the year to 31 March.

Currently, more than 100 of the firm’s staff work on international projects and this is set to increase as a result of continued investment in and commitment to international growth.

The current pipeline of new opportunities for Houston-based clients is forecast to take its Houston-based income to some 20 per cent of revenues by 2022.

Neil Dinnes, international liaison partner, said: “Our firm’s international presence has grown significantly over the last few years and we now support companies of all sizes with their operations in over 125 different countries.

“The importance of Houston and the wider US region to our clients is one of the reasons we continue to invest in developing strong relationships with our international affiliates in the area, which goes hand-in-hand with attending events such as OTC every year.”