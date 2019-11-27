Aberdeen oil and gas supplier pushes into South American market

Drilling equipment supplier Deep Casing Tools (DCT) has cemented its focus on the South American market by partnering with a Brazilian consultancy.

The Aberdeen firm has appointed Paschoalin Consultoria em Engenharia as its representative and sales agent in the region.

The move is part of DCT’s “ambitious” international growth strategy, which has recently seen the company invest in staff across both the UK and Middle East.

Paschoalin said it has been working closely with global energy companies since 2007, helping them to enter and navigate the Brazilian market.

DCT chief David Stephenson said: “[We] are very confident in the firm’s ability to ensure we gain a strong foothold in the region and make the most of the opportunity on offer.

“Entering the South American market is an exciting step for Deep Casing Tools, and we are looking forward to establishing a solid customer base and pursuing first sales.”

Roberto Paschoalin, chief executive at Paschoalin, added: “We understand that international expansion is high on the agenda for many oil and gas solution providers, however building a physical in-country presence can incur high operational costs in terms of opening offices, securing storage and manufacturing space and hiring and retaining good employees.

“Paschoalin has spent over a decade helping global oil and gas technology companies take their first major step in the Brazilian marketplace, through our deep-rooted localized support, technical consultancy and commercial representation."

