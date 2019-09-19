Aberdeen laundry company acquires dry cleaner after six-figure RBS funding

A North-east commercial laundry firm is pressing into new regions after swooping on an East Kilbride rival.

Aberdeen Laundry Services has acquired Cathkin Clean Scotland in a move that will extend its reach and boost its offering, incorporating Cathkin’s niche local government, defence, healthcare and transport markets.

The purchase was supported by a £275,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The takeover has secured the employment of 20 existing staff, with Aberdeen Laundry Services – which also offers linen hire, industrial garments, textile restoration and dry cleaning services – hiring a further ten to meet increased demand.

Director Surendra Khandelwal said “We’re pleased to be expanding our business with the acquisition of Cathkin, a successful family-run business, which will allow us to broaden our geographical spread and offer a cross section of laundry services to the whole of Scotland. We’d like to thank Royal Bank of Scotland for supporting our growth plans through this acquisition.”

David Snell, senior relationship manager at RBS, added that the business “is going from strength to strength”.