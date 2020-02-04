Aberdeen gin maker toasts first exports to Far East as it targets £730m market

An Aberdeen gin producer has begun exporting to select Asian markets after securing an investment boost with support from Business Gateway.

Raven Spirits will now ship to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, targeting the £730 million export market for British gin.

This comes after Business Gateway helped the distiller to win Scottish Enterprise funding and create a bespoke exporting action plan.

The business support organisation also facilitated connections to Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International and provided one-to-one sessions with a business adviser.

Peter Sim, director of Raven Spirits, said: “Typical gin producers in Scotland tend to target the local market which, especially in the case of Aberdeenshire, is very saturated. Therefore, we made a concerted effort to target export markets in order to grow the business.

“The grant received from Scottish Enterprise, with the help of Business Gateway, allowed us to thoroughly research our chosen markets, visit them and finally seal our first export agreement.”

Bill Hogarty, business adviser with Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire, added: “In order to meet its goal of exporting to international markets, Raven Spirits has taken advantage of the full breadth of specialist support Business Gateway can offer."

