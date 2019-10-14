Aberdeen Drilling School embarks on global push with new training centres

Aberdeen Drilling School (ADS) is expanding with the launch of four new global training centres.

The drilling, well engineering and well control training business said it was investing more than £1 million to open the centres.

Jason Grant is the managing director of ADS. Picture: Contributed

ADS, which is part of the RelyOn Nutec group, is set to develop the new facilities to deliver “drilling excellence training” in Houston in the US, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, and Cuidad del Carmen in Mexico.

The training firm’s existing portfolio spans facilities in Aberdeen, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the Netherlands.

The expansion is said to have been driven by client demand for more training worldwide following a 50 per cent increase in contract wins in the past six months.

Growth

The four new training centres will be developed within existing RelyOn Nutec facilities but operated independently by the ADS team.

Jason Grant, managing director of ADS, said: “This is really only the start for us. With access to the RelyOn Nutec network of more than 30 training centres in 20 countries, we have a great platform for further expansion.

“Whilst this will continue to be driven by client demand, we have the opportunity and the capacity to look at opening up new facilities in multiple global locations simultaneously. A key region for us in the near future will be West Africa, where our clients need high quality and reliable training solutions.

“We are currently working with our partners and clients throughout West Africa to consider where the best and most accessible location would be. Our focus is both west and east, and our goal is to ensure clients have access to world-class training wherever their drilling operations are located.”

