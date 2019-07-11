Aberdeen business park fully occupied following new letting

Westpoint Business Park in Aberdeen has reached full occupancy after the completion of an office letting for an offshore drilling contractor.

Commercial property investment manager Orchard Street said it had sealed a ten-year lease at Westpoint with Borr Drilling, via its subsidiary Paragon Offshore, which has agreed to take just over 15,000 square feet of office space.

Borr will take occupancy of Pavilion 4 at Westpoint next month, following the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Dubai, with the business park representing the group’s sole presence in Aberdeen.

Borr joins Taqa Brantani at Westpoint Business Park, which comprises 61,372 sq ft of office accommodation spread across two buildings some six miles west of Aberdeen city centre.

Sarah O’Connell, asset manager at Orchard Street, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Borr Drilling to Westpoint Business Park, representing a significant letting for the out-of-town Aberdeen office market.

“The decision made by Borr Drilling to relocate to Westpoint reflects the scheme’s position as one of the leading out-of-town office parks in Aberdeen providing good quality offices with excellent transport connections.”

Orchard Street was advised by FG Burnett and Graham Sibbald on the letting, with Shepherd Commercial acting for Borr Drilling.