Aberdeen-born Tex-Mex restaurant to launch in Glasgow

An Aberdeen restaurant is gearing up for expansion in the New Year after securing funding to launch in the Central Belt.

FreshMex, which delayed growth plans due to a fire at one of its outlets earlier this year, is preparing to open a further site in Glasgow.

The business, which was established as a pop-up food stall in 2015, now employs 28 staff and also has a permanent kitchen residency at the Adams Lounge Sports Bar.

The Tex-Mex-style restaurant had planned to launch a third site in 2019, but had to suspend its plans when the Schoolhill branch was forced to close for eight months. It continued to trade through food delivery service Deliveroo and its remaining kitchen, while developing a bespoke beer, FreshMex Lime Lager, with Brew Toon Microbrewery of Peterhead.

Director Robbie Moult praised support from Business Gateway, which connected the restaurant with a disaster recovery and cleaning company.

Moult said: “At a time when we wanted to expand and develop the brand further, we had to re-focus our attention on renovating the Aberdeen site in order to re-launch as quickly as possible.

“We are very excited for the possibilities of FreshMex in the restaurant, retail and Deliveroo markets. 2020 is the year we will expand beyond Aberdeen and look to repeat the success we have seen in the North East.”

