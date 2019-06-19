Aberdeen-based Exceed swoops on English firm

Have your say

Exceed, an Aberdeen-headquartered well management specialist, has expanded its offering after swooping on an English firm.

The Scots business has acquired Managed Pressure Resources (MPR), a Suffolk-based firm which provides engineering and supervisory services to the oil and gas industry.

Exceed said the deal will broaden its portfolio by bringing on board a team with experience in global managed pressure drilling operations.

Full details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ian Mills, Exceed MD, said: “The acquisition of MPR is an exciting new addition to Exceed’s range of services – and one which is entirely complementary to the well delivery process.”

He added that the move “is already resulting in a very positive response” from clients.

MPR operations manager James Parr said: “We are looking forward to integrating our services into Exceed and benefiting from their extensive international presence.”