Aberdeen-based body promoting diversity in energy calls for new board members

An organisation that promotes diversity and inclusion in the energy industry – particularly among those from black and minority ethnicity backgrounds – is seeking volunteers for its executive board.

AFBE-UK Scotland is looking for new members to take forward its work in 2020 and beyond – and to capitalise on the wider opportunities that board membership offers – amid a broader board recruitment drive.

The Aberdeen-based not-for-profit organisation said it requires support for the many networking and development events it holds every year, including deputy co-ordinators for its Real Projects and Transition programmes.

Other board positions it is looking to fill include general secretary, deputy webmaster, social media coordinator, student representatives and events co-ordinator. Applications are open to members and non-members, although applicants from the latter category will be required to join as part of the process.

Ollie Folayan, chair of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We are looking for people with dedication, commitment and – most importantly – bags of enthusiasm to contribute to the work of AFBE-UK Scotland as and when required.

“These are exciting opportunities not only to become involved in the work of AFBE-UK Scotland but to broaden professional horizons. The benefits of board membership range from developing competencies towards chartership and fellowship to engaging regularly with senior industry people, MPs and even cabinet ministers.

“There are also opportunities to take up industry-wide committee roles and become actively involved in industry conferences, dinners and seminars.”

AFBE-UK Scotland has engaged with thousands of young people at its events across Aberdeen and Edinburgh since being established in Scotland in 2011.

Part of the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK), the organisation provides training, mentorship and other support for young people from minority backgrounds pursuing careers in engineering and the energy sector.

It said in February last year that it was to hold its first event in Edinburgh that month as it looked to expand.

The organisation has three engagement programmes – its schools programme, NextGen, that sees industry professionals give up their time to highlight engineering as a career choice to pupils; Real Projects, which invites industry professionals to speak on their area of expertise, and Transition, which gives students and recent graduates practical career advice through talks, CV reviews and mock interviews.

The deadline for applications is Friday 24 January.