Aberdeen AI software specialist Opex Group snapped up by 'sustainability' advisory firm

Bosses at ERM said the deal, for an undisclosed sum, would further enhance the firm’s growing digital business, and expand its data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The takeover will see Opex’s team of 40 employees join ERM’s digital and climate change business experts and scale their capabilities globally.

Opex’s flagship product, emissions.AI, helps companies to operate complex facilities with reduced carbon emissions.

Jamie Bennett, chief executive of Aberdeen-headquartered Opex. Picture: Newsline Media

Jamie Bennett, chief executive of Opex, said: “We have a six-year track record of applying AI solutions to complex assets, and becoming part of ERM will help us to further extend our reach and capabilities.

“We will benefit from ERM’s global scale, network and expertise in sustainability, and look forward to working together to help customers address the biggest challenges they are facing today, and in particular the challenge of decarbonising operations.”

David McArthur, interim ERM Group chief executive, said “ERM is at the forefront of using digital technologies to help organisations reduce emissions and operationalise sustainability.

“As stakeholder expectations, regulation and emerging global carbon markets continue to evolve, we can expect strong competitive forces to align around them, requiring new capabilities.

“The addition of Opex to the ERM Group enables us to scale AI-enabled emissions reduction solutions to our global client base.”

ERM said the acquisition marks the continued growth of its digital business, which now includes several products and platforms aimed at achieving “data-driven transformations” to fulfil ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) and sustainability commitments.

A message from the Editor: