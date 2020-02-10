AAB unveils managing partners of Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has unveiled a brace of senior appointments as it strives to achieve revenues of £40 million by 2022.

The chartered accountancy and business advisory firm, which has previously unveiled ambitious growth targets which include creating 100 Edinburgh jobs, has announced two new office managing partners.

Derek Mitchell will head up the firm’s Aberdeen office from 1 April, overseeing a team of 250, while the same role in Edinburgh will be assumed by Lyn Calder, with responsibility for 40 staff.

Mitchell, a tax specialist, currently leads AAB’s business advisory group, while Calder is head of deals in the Central Belt and has played a key role in spearheading the practice’s growth in the region.

All seven of AAB’s business units – audit, business advisory, tax, corporate finance, payroll & employment taxes, consulting and wealth management service – are represented in both offices.

Chief executive Graeme Allan said the appointments are “richly deserved”, adding: “As the business continues to expand in both the Central Belt and Aberdeen, each of them will play a key role in building on the strong track record we have achieved whilst ensuring that we continue to evolve, improve and invest in our business working alongside myself and the board.

“It is an exciting time for our business as we work together to embrace technology, develop future talent and drive new growth opportunities across all our divisions.”

Senior partner Gill Pryde added: “These appointments are recognition of the achievements of both Lyn and Derek in their time with the firm and their commitment to AAB, our people and our clients.”

