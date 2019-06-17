AAB hails Edinburgh milestone

Expanding chartered accountant and business adviser Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) is celebrating its Edinburgh office hitting its £1.5 million revenue target in its first year.

Since opening the site at 1 Lochrin Square in Fountainbridge, staff numbers have grown rapidly and currently stand at 30, with plans to recruit an additional 70 within the next three years to support its growth.

All seven of AAB’s business units are now represented at its Edinburgh office, which the firm said allows it to offer its full range of audit, business advisory, tax, corporate finance, payroll and employment taxes, consulting and wealth management services from the branch.

Aberdeen-based AAB said the move to Edinburgh was key in delivering its growth strategy target of doubling revenues to £40m by 2022.

Douglas Martin, head of growth strategy at AAB, said: “We took the decision to enter the Edinburgh market to allow us to continue to strengthen relationships in the Central Belt, and one year in, we are already seeing fantastic results. Meeting our first-year revenue target is a great achievement, and, with a number of recent significant client wins, we are well on our way to delivering our year two revenue target of £3m.”

AAB celebrated the Edinburgh anniversary at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa.