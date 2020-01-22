A new vision to help voluntary sector launches

A vision has been launched with the aim of making Dumfries and Galloway a “great place to volunteer”.

Charity Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway (TSDG) developed a strategy from months of research to support a culture where everyone can have the opportunity to do so.

A side-brand - Volunteer Dumfries and Galloway – will specialise in helping those who want to give something back to their community, as well as organisations that need volunteers to function, along with boards, committees and trustees.

Ann Gordon, volunteering officer at TSDG, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of many organisations and we are here to support both them and the organisations they work with.

“Across Dumfries and Galloway, they make a difference every single day, supporting everything from small local organisations to large national charities.

“You don’t need experience to be a volunteer, you just need to be able to give up some time to help others.”

In a TSDG survey at the end of last year, over half of the organisations that responded wanted help recruiting volunteers.

Individuals stated helping their local community was the most popular reason for getting involved, followed by having fun and meeting new people.

The strategy will promote a culture of valuing volunteers and volunteering across the region; encourage and share best practice; increase skill levels of volunteers and those managing volunteers; and acknowledge the community impact of volunteering.

Alex Dickson, of Dumfries and Galloway Befriending Project, is TSDG’s volunteering champion.

He said: “We must recognise the value and contribution volunteers give to our region whether it be through befriending, fundraising, retail, organising events or working with your people - and so much more.

“With the proper support and training, volunteering can be a life-changing experience, not just for the individual but for the organisation they have chosen to support.”A Charter has been developed which recognises organisations’ commitment to support volunteers and volunteering in the region.

To find opportunities to volunteer in the region visit www.tsdg.org.uk