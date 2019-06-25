A £2,000 business boost for inspirational Crohn’s charity

An inspirational charity which gives 100% of its donations to fund research into Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis has been given a boost following the 2019 East Renfrewshire Business Awards.

An impressive £2,000 was raised at the event, organised by East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce, for Cure Crohn’s Colitis (C3) based in Glasgow. The charity supports medical research to find a cure for the two debilitating inflammatory bowel diseases.

The fabulous total was reached thanks to the generosity of local firms, organisations and individuals, via a raffle at the evening at Dalmeny Park Hotel in Barrhead. Over 160 guests attended.

Roy Provan, Chair of Cure Crohn’s Colitis, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce chose Cure Crohn’s Colitis to be their nominated charity for the raffle at the annual awards ceremony.

“The Chamber is an organisation I know well. It represents a wide variety of businesses across an area just south of Glasgow. We can assure them that every single penny raised will go to much needed patient-centric research into inflammatory bowel disease and not into overheads.”

Roy is pictured receiving the big cheque from Laura Malloy, the new president of East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce,