£5m project to build Britain’s most powerful steam loco heads for Aberdeen

A project to build Britain’s most powerful steam locomotive will hold a series of roadshows this year, including in Aberdeen.

The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, which is also behind the 100mph Tornado steam loco, is staging a number of presentations on the project to build the new Gresley class P2 Prince of Wales.

The Aberdeen leg is due to take place on 23 July at the city’s Jurys Inn hotel, with the event planned around a train hauled by Tornado. The project will demonstrate how the P2 design can be fully realised through use of modern computer design techniques.

Entry into each roadshow is free.

The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust is building the seventh member of the loco class over seven years at an estimated cost of some £5 million.

Mark Allatt, P2 project director and trustee, the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, said: "The past five years have seen dramatic progress towards our aim of completing new Gresley class P2 No 2007 Prince of Wales by the end of 2022.

"We are holding a series of free roadshow presentations in 2020, starting at Darlington Locomotive Works, Darlington, to promote the £5m project and at each we will cover the background to the project, our progress to-date, future plans and details of how to get involved.

"Now is the time to get on board this ground-breaking project and help the Trust to raise the £5m needed to ensure its completion in 2022."