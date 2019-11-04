3D scanning firm Viewport3 lands North Sea deals worth £100,000

An Aberdeen subsea 3D scanning specialist has landed £100,000 of new business which will see it break into the decommissioning market.

Viewport3 has inked contracts worth a combined six-figure sum with two major oil and gas operators to conduct pre-removal scanning projects in the North Sea.

From left: Chris Harvey (director and co-founder), Lynn Park (business manager) and Richard Drennan (director and co-founder). Picture: Contributed

The firm will provide its new clients with the necessary data to make decisions about the removal of items from the seabed, reducing ad-hoc engineering efforts and minimising time spent offshore.

Viewport estimates that its 3D scanning operations have saved its subsea industry clients approximately £10 million over the last two years by providing accurate geometric data.

Co-founder and director Richard Drennan said: “It’s important to understand that small misconceptions surrounding the condition of underwater hardware can cost the industry millions of pounds. By investing in reliable scan data, we can ensure the retrieval of subsea equipment is completed successfully.

”There is little room for uncertainty, and we feel passionate about providing the data needed to achieve smooth running operations. Collecting 3D geometry from seabed hardware prior to launching decom operations is a must, understanding the precise details offers great benefit compared to going in blind.”

Viewport3 recently became members of Decom North Sea, a partnership organisation working to enhance knowledge transfer and facilitate collaborative activities to deliver “innovative models” that minimise decommissioning costs, ensuring best value for taxpayers and maximising business potential for its member companies.

