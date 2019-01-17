3500 West Lothian homes to be built in £1bn Winchburgh development

ALMOST 3500 new homes are to be built in West Lothian, along with new schools, a marina and employment land, in a £1 billion project, one of the UK’s largest developments.

A joint venture between Cala Homes and private equity firm West Coast Capital led by entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter are behind the plans for a 347-hectare site at Winchburgh.

Multiple housebuilders are expected to be involved in the project, which will include 3450 new houses, including 700 affordable homes and 400 for social rent, a 75-acre district park, 35 acres of employment land, the marina, a new town centre, transport links and other infrastructure.

Sir Tom Hunter paid tribute to the Scottish Government and West Lothian Council for their support for the development, which will encircle the historic village of Winchburgh.

He said: “Both West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government have played a critical role in securing this long-term development for Scotland.

“Having already delivered over 558 homes in the first phase with five national housebuilders we now look forward to moving forward with many more housebuilders to deliver much needed homes for West Lothian in the next phase of development.”

Phase one saw five private housebuilders; Barratt Homes, Miller Homes, Bellway, Stewart Milne Homes and Taylor Wimpey active on site. In addition, West Lothian Council and the Wheatley Group, through its subsidiary West Lothian Housing Partnership, delivered 96 affordable housing units for social rent in the new town centre.

Cala chief executive Kevin Whitaker said: “We are delighted to be partnering with West Coast Capital to help fund and deliver a high quality, sustainable development that will bring multi-tenure housing, education and infrastructure to West Lothian. Following the acquisition of Cala by Legal & General last year, we have the appetite, expertise and capability to work on ambitious large-scale projects such as Winchburgh.”

