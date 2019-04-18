£23m of work for Glasgow fit-out firm Linear Projects

Interior fit-out specialist Linear Projects has bagged a string of contracts this year totalling more than £23 million across Scotland and the north of England.

The Glasgow-headquartered group said works were continuing on The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA), pictured above. Linear has been awarded a multi-million package to deliver fit out expertise across the Hilton Hotel, the mian exhibition and conference centre and the Marriott A-Loft Hotel.

Workers from the firm have assisted in designing specific elements to meet the particular acoustic demands of the facility as well as providing ceilings and partitions.

In Glasgow, the team has begun working on the University of Glasgow’s new learning teaching hub as part of a major redevelopment programme which will result in a significant upgrade of facilities within the campus. The hub covers seven floors with capacity for more than 2,500 students and includes a lecture theatre to accommodate 500 students.

Linear said it was delivering a “multi-package solution” for the development, valued at £3.8m and encompassing a number of elements.

Meanwhile, the firm’s Manchester office has been awarded a key project for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, an 11-floor specialist cancer hospital located next to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital which will provide specialist chemotherapy and other drug therapies.

Working collaboratively with Laing O’Rourke and architectural practice BDP, Linear Projects will install more than 18,000 square metres of suspended ceiling products to meet the specific needs of the facility. The products will adhere to “rigorous” hygiene specifications and acoustic suspended ceiling requirements, the firm added.

Chief executive Stephen Holmes said: “2019 has got off to an incredible start and we are confident this is a sign of things to come this year.”