200-year-old hotel on Edinburgh to Carlisle route hits market

A market town hotel in Dumfriesshire has been put up for sale.

The Crown Hotel in Langholm, the birthplace of poet Hugh MacDiarmid and engineer Thomas Telford and known for its annual Langholm Common Riding celebrations, is being offered for sale by Colliers International.

The ten-bedroom Crown Hotel dates from the early 19th century when it served as a coaching inn on the Edinburgh to Carlisle route.

Alistair Letham, a director in the UK hotels agency team at Colliers International – which is inviting offers around £195,000 – said: “The Crown Hotel is a firmly established hotel business in the centre of the ever-popular town of Langholm, and with its location on the main A7 it ensures a steady flow of potential custom passing its door. Unused property at the rear gives useful development potential and the inclusion of a five-room flat ensures that The Crown is a perfect home and income business for resident owners.”