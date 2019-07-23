15th century Edinburgh wedding venue to expand with HSBC funding

Carberry Tower, a four-star castle hotel and event venue on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is expanding on the back of an HSBC funding package worth almost £3 million.

The deal will fund the creation of new leisure and dining experiences for guests and visitors to the tower, which dates back to 1480.

General manager Douglas McCreadie said the upgrades will open up the venue, deemed the capital’s “Castle in the Country”, by “providing luxury experiences for non-hotel residents”.

The family-run firm is forecasting 10 per cent turnover growth in 2019.

Susan Rowand, head of business banking in Scotland, HSBC UK, said: “Carberry Tower has achieved a great deal in its first three years of trading, effectively building the business up from scratch.

"Douglas and his team have great plans for growing and improving the hotel in the future to position it as one of Scotland’s finest luxury castle hotels and destination dining and leisure venues. We look forward to seeing the positive changes take shape in the coming months.”