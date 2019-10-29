150-year-old Glasgow business Reid Brothers creates jobs after funding lift

Glasgow strapping and tools firm Reid Brothers International is expanding on the back of financial support from UKSE, a subsidiary of Tata Steel.

The business has been granted a six-figure loan to move into larger premises within Ibrox Business Park and increase staff numbers by 30 per cent.

Reid Brothers previously received backing from UKSE, alongside Glasgow City Council, to assist with a management buyout in 2015.

The company currently offers customers and clients a range of tools, including clamping solutions, cable-pulling equipment and sign-mounting hardware, and recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

MD Danny Rooney said: “We are very grateful for the help UKSE has given us over the years. We wouldn’t be in the position to expand if it wasn’t for their continued support.

“I’m very excited for what the future holds for Reid Brothers. This is a big step in the right direction for the firm and we look forward to our upcoming move where we can continue our hard work.”

