£10m boost for Ashwood ahead of 20th anniversary

Construction firm Ashwood Scotland has built up £10 million worth of contract wins as it gears up to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The Bathgate company has secured fresh deals in the last six months with clients including City of Edinburgh Council, University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh Zoo, where Ashwood recently completed a new facility for the giant pandas.

These assignments follow the start of a major heritage project at the capital’s West Register House, home to the National Archives, which will include the careful restoration of the building’s iconic copper dome.

Ashwood now employs more than 70 staff and will welcome 160 guests to its 20th anniversary celebrations at Dundas Castle next month.

MD Archie Meikle said: “Since starting out in a single-person office 20 years ago, we have turned over in excess of £100m and completed over 400 projects. We are excited by our plans to further grow and develop the business.”

Ashwood has also just commenced the construction of a purpose-built enclosure for giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo.

Meikle added: “Building at Edinburgh Zoo has been a privilege but also extremely challenging due to working in a live zoo environment.”