10 grand Scottish castles you can spend the night in
Once they were the homes of kings, queen and nobility, now anyone can enjoy a few luxurious nights steeped in rich history in these grandiose settings.
Here are 10 of the grandest and most opulent castles you and your family can enjoy spending a night (or two) in around Scotland. (Main picture: Crossbasket Castle).
1. Scone Palace (Perth)
Once the seat of Scotland's governance, you can now stay in the beautiful Balvaird wing, which offers 5 star accomodation with two nights stay for up 6 people from �700.
2. Culzean Castle (Ayrshire)
You can stay at this stunning fairytale castle in Ayrshire, where President Eisenhower stayed on several occassions, from �250 per room, per night.
3. Crossbasket Castle (Glasgow)
Less than 30 minutes from Glasgow, Crossbasket is a stunningly luxurious 17th century castle which you can stay in from �315 per room, per night.
This wonderful castle hotel is nestled at the foot of the iconic Ben Nevis and is surrounding by striking scenery - you can stay from �365 per room, per night.
