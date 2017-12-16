Here are three questions that will help determine household financial behaviour in the year ahead.

1) Inflation is likely to continue to outstrip wage growth in 2018. Will you be spending more, the same, or less?

2) The Bank of England has hinted at further interest rate rises in 2018. Do you envisage borrowing more, the same, or less?

3) You run a small business and the Scottish Fiscal Commission has forecast growth next year of just 0.7 per cent, or half the rate of the UK. Will you be investing more to expand the business, about the same, or less?

I pose these questions to illustrate how “behavioural response” is far from confined to changes in income tax, with the resulting tax yield being lower than projected. Almost everything is affected by “behavioural response” – from changes in household income to forecasts of growth influencing business decisions to spend and invest. And it is this broader effect that should give the Scottish government particular concern today.

Finance minister Derek Mackay made reference to behavioural response to income tax changes in his draft budget for 2018-19 last week. While higher and additional rate taxpayers will face an increase in tax rates (to 41p in the pound and 46p respectively) these rises were more modest than feared – and smaller than many in the SNP and Scottish Labour had hoped for.

That said, Scottish residents earnings £33,000 or over will pay more in income tax than their counterparts in the rest of the UK. Those earning £60,000 will be paying £755 more than if they were resident south of the border, while those on £150,000 will need to pay £1,774 more.

Mackay pointed to advice he had received from the Scottish Fiscal Commission and the Council of Economic Advisers that behavioural responses – the tendency for taxpayers to change their behaviour in response to tax changes – can be particularly large for high earners as they have both greater incentives and opportunities to restructure their finances to minimise their tax liability.

Divergent rest-of-the-UK (rUK) and Scottish income tax rates may create new incentives for behaviour change, such as artificially shifting income to or from the rUK or migrating into or from Scotland, given the relative ease with which higher income households can adjust their financial affairs. These adjustments can range from moving domicile to being paid in dividends or taking out additional pension savings that can be offset against tax.

The clear implication was that any higher impost would result in actual tax revenues being lower than hoped. One obvious tax mitigation for higher and additional rate payers would be to make additional contributions to a pension scheme – the tax relief now being worth that much more.

As it is, Revenue Scotland will now have its work cut out administering tax relief adjustments now that we have no less than five different tax bands in Scotland – an absurd number given the size of Scotland’s taxpayer base once deducting the numbers who pay no income tax at all. Whatever next in this granular pursuit of redistribution and “fairness” – tax assessments refined down to every post code?

A telling example of behavioural effect is the Scottish Government’s Land and Buildings Transaction Tax. The £484 million generated in 2016-17 was £54.4m less than the Scottish Government’s own forecasts contained in its 2016/17 budget.

The figures have fuelled further opposition to the new tax. Estate agent Savills said recently that LBTT had curtailed the million-pound market in Scotland. Another survey carried out by law firm McEwan Fraser Legal found that one in five potential Scottish homebuyers has cited the new property tax as a reason for their decision not to move in the past two years, with two-thirds branding it “unfair”.

Behavioural response in its many forms has major implications for the Scottish Government’s tax raising ambitions in years to come. Greater divergence from the rest of the UK may work wonders for the egos of the Holyrood parliament, but the greater the divergence, the greater the behavioural response is likely to be.

And this response also applies to changes in household income expectations and consumer behaviour. Mackay breezily alluded to the option for local authorities of raising council tax to make good the real terms fall in their resource spending – adding more pressure on household discretionary incomes. As the Scottish Retail Consortium pointed out in the wake of the Scottish budget last week, family finances are under strain and disposable incomes do not stretch as far as they used to. Price inflation running at 3.1 per cent continues to outstrip the growth in wages (2.3 per cent).

Consumer spending is a major driver of service sector growth. “Less money overall in consumers’ pockets,” says the SRC, “is likely to cause shoppers to carefully consider what purchases they can afford. It may also have implications for VAT revenues which are being assigned soon to Holyrood.” As it is, Scottish retail sales last month fell by 1.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis compared with November last year.

Behavioural response is also to be expected across the business sector when confronted with the lowest growth forecasts for 30 years. Indeed, the figures from the Scottish Fiscal Commission are doubly sobering: not only is there a drain on business confidence but the economic outlook, it pointed out, also impacted on forecasts of income tax revenue, with the prediction for 2018-19 being revised down from £12.3 billion to £12.1bn. This £200m downward revision more than drains away the additional £164m that the budget tax changes announced last week are forecast to yield next year.

For these reasons, Holyrood may now be facing a law of diminishing returns on income tax changes. This in turn is likely to add to pressure for additional tax powers elsewhere – the ability to vary Corporation Tax for example, or raise additional revenue through the imposition of charges and fees for public amenities and services. “Behavioural response” is a lot more than a well-heeled Edinburgh lawyer making full use of every tax allowance.