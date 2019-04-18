Bradley Welsh murder: Timeline surrounding Trainspotting 2 star’s fatal shooting

Have your say

Wednesday 7pm: Bradley Welsh is training at Holyrood Boxing Gym

Wednesday 8pm: Mr Welsh drives outside his home and speaks to a neighbour before being shot in the head while walking down the steps to his flat.

Wednesday just after 8pm: A huge police presence descends on Chester Street with armed officers visible after several reports of a gunshot being heard.

Wednesday 10pm: Forensics are seen entering the basement flat to search for evidence.

Wednesday 11pm: The victim is named locally as Bradley Welsh.

Thursday 8am: People begin leaving floral tributes to the late Bradley Welsh.

Thursday noon: Police confirm the victim of the fatal shooting to be the Trainspotting 2 star.

Thursday 1pm: A forensic team is seen scouring Chester Street looking for clues as part of the investigation.

Thursday 3pm: Detective superintendent Allan Burton reveals to the media the details of the former boxer’s final moments and issues a public appeal for help in finding the man responsible.