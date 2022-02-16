Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World theme park (Picture: George Bell/SWNS)

However, following news that the Prime Minister will be invited to the forthcoming Scottish Tories’ party conference, contrary to previous reports, Johnson has now lavished praise on Ross, saying he has done a “very good job indeed” in opposing the SNP.

“Every day Douglas gets up and campaigns for the Union of our country in a way that is absolutely passionate and I totally share,” he told the Scottish Daily Mail. “All I would say is there is far, far more that brings us together than separates us.”

When he said “us”, did he have himself and Ross in mind as much as the people of Scotland and the rest of the UK? Hard to say.

But clearly a full-on Johnsonian charm offensive is being deployed in the hope that their relationship can be mended and the Scottish Conservatives won over, even though the vast majority of Tory MSPs have called for him to go.

The invitation to the party conference was interpreted by some as a sign of rapprochement, but might it be that the Prime Minister is more than a little worried about the reception he will receive in Aberdeen in March?

Perhaps he will console himself with the delusion that he is a modern-day Winston Churchill, capable of mobilising the English language in his own defence.

The problem is, he’s no Churchill and mumbling about Peppa Pig is unlikely to impress.

