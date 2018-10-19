Warnings after dogs fall ill after visiting Ayr Beach

Have your say

Dog owners have been warned to keep a close eye on their dogs after a number of pets fell ill after visiting a beach in Ayrshire.

South Ayrshire Council has posted a series of signs on Ayr Beach after veterinary practices in the area reported a spate of animals falling ill following walks on the beach.

As of yet, it remains unclear what has been making the pets unwell, but advice has been issued urging dog owners to keep their animals on a lead at all times.

Owners have bene told to seek veterinary assistance should their pet fall unwell following a visit to the beach.

The warning reads: “Local vet practices are reporting that dogs are becoming ill after visiting Ayr Beach.

“Please keep your dog on a lead and under control at all times.

“If your dog becomes unwell after visiting Ayr Beach seek veterinary advice.”