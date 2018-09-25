Urgent appeal for 16-year-old boy missing from home for almost a week

Concerns are growing for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen almost a week ago.

Brendan Lynch has been reported missing after last being seen at his home in Airdrie around 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 19.

Officers fronting the investigation have said his disappearance was out of character and they were “anxious” to track him down.

Brendan is described as 5ft 8in, slim, with short dark hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

He has a scar near his right eye and another on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a red top underneath and burgundy training shoes.

He is also known to frequent the Ayr, Troon, Prestwick and Girvan areas of Ayrshire and Glenrothes in Fife.

Despite extensive police enquiries Brendan is still missing.

Sergeant Thomas Cairns, based at Airdrie Police Office, said: “It is unusual for Brendan to be missing for such a long time without making contact with his family or friends and we are anxious to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of his current whereabouts. I would also appeal to Brendan directly and ask if he sees this to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101.