Teenager in hospital after being electrocuted at railway station

The 19-year-old man is being treated in intensive care. Picture: John Devlin
The 19-year-old man is being treated in intensive care. Picture: John Devlin
A teenager is in a serious condition after being electrocuted by overhead power lines at a railway station.

The incident took place at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire at around 7am on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire.

The incident happened at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire.

The 19-year-old man came into contact with overhead power lines and suffered “life-changing injuries” as a result. He is currently being treated in intensive care.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an incident at 7am on Saturday after reports that a man had come into contact with the overhead power lines close to Stevenston railway station.

“Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“The man remains in hospital with injuries considered to be life-changing.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”