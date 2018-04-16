Teenager in hospital after being electrocuted at railway station

A teenager is in a serious condition after being electrocuted by overhead power lines at a railway station.
The incident took place at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire at around 7am on Saturday morning.
The 19-year-old man came into contact with overhead power lines and suffered “life-changing injuries” as a result. He is currently being treated in intensive care.
A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an incident at 7am on Saturday after reports that a man had come into contact with the overhead power lines close to Stevenston railway station.
“Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
“The man remains in hospital with injuries considered to be life-changing.
“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”