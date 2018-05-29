Police deployed to Troon beach amid reports of violence

Have your say

Huge numbers of young people flocked to the Ayrshire coast to enjoy the Bank Holiday sunshine.

Despite being warned about antisocial behaviour, thousands of teens travelled to Troon to enjoy the hot weather yesterday.

After a social media invite to a beach ‘party’ went viral last summer, officers were keen to curb any antisocial behaviour.

Reports of police on trains checking bags and confiscating alcohol escalated into officers and mounted police being deployed to the beach to deal with violence.

It has also been reported that a 16 year old boy was stabbed as a result of a violent incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 3.10pm on Sunday 27 May 2018, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of youths on Troon Beach.

“Officers attended and a 16 year old boy was taken to Crosshouse hospital for treatment to a leg injury. Enquiries are continuing.”

Beach-goers also faced travel chaos as a signal fault outside of Glasgow caused trains to the city from Ayr to be cancelled.

Scotrail announced: “Due to a fault with the signalling system earlier today between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central, disruption is expected until 8pm.

“Train services between Glasgow Central and Ayr are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed or revised.”