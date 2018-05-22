Hole-in-one on Trump’s golf course for partially sighted Scot

A partially sighted golfer, who can barely make out the flag on the green, has hit a hole-in-one at a top Scottish golf course.

John Foster used his trusty seven iron to hit the remarkable shot on the 132-yard 6th hole at Trump Turnberry earlier this month.

The 60-year-old’s sight is limited following a stroke in the right optic nerve four years ago before suffering another stroke in the left optic nerve in 2016.

His friends Gordon Todd and Martin Brown acted as his golfing eyes and ears but joked that his shot would end up in the bunker.

Former electrician John from Maidens, Ayrshire, was over the moon to hit the hole-in-one on May 9.

He said: “I was just standing at the tee.

“I stood up there and lined myself and I remember one of the boys thought my shot would be in the bunker.

“But I was delighted when I got the hole in one but if it wasn’t for the guys’ directions it would have been more difficult.

“I was just over the moon. At my level I’m ok, I was a better golfer before I lost my sight.

“I just have no depth perception at all.”

John was honoured with a certificate for his extra special ace on the challenging Ailsa championship course.

He was helped around the course by his friends who also provided commentary on the flight of his shots.

John explained that he can only make out vague shapes around him and struggles to comprehend the depth of the course.

He added: “The guys were a great help.

“The funny thing about my sight is that I can see the green but I can’t tell whether it’s the front, middle or back.

“I can see the golf course when I’m walking about. It all looks perfectly flat to me. I can’t tell the depth of it.

“It’s really hard to explain. I know where I’m looking at and sometimes I can see the flag. I just can’t make out whether it’s at the front or centre or wherever.”

Due to his sight, John has had to give up his electrician business.

He explained: “I’m also not allowed to drive and I’ve given up my licence.

“It is a shame as I used to cycle and hill walk but I can’t see very well now. Sometimes I fall into bunkers because my lower vision is away.”

It is not the first time John has got a hole in one, 20 years ago at Caprington golf course in Kilmarnock he pulled one off just as he had taken up the sport.