Driver injured in morning assault in North Ayrshire

A driver was injured after being assaulted by two men in a morning attack in North Ayrshire.

Police say the 40-year-old man was attacked on Kilwinning Road in Stevenston, near to Kilwinning Fire Station.

The assault by two men occurred around 10.15am on Thursday as the victim got out of a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as male, 6ft, short dark receding hair, late 20s to early 30s and wearing a dark jacket.

The second man is described as late 20s, pale complexion, short and spikey strawberry blonde hair and beard with chubby cheeks.

Detective Constable Will Thomson said: “This man was assaulted in broad daylight at a busy time of the day near to temporary traffic lights on Kilwinning Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attack.

“I would also appeal to any vehicle drivers with dash-cams which may have captured the assault or any vehicles in the area at the time to come forward in a bid to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.