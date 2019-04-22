Average cost of weddings in Scotland revealed

Scottish weddings cost £35,674 on average and are now more likely to take place in autumn than summer.

Last year only 34 per cent of Scottish weddings took place in summer – traditionally the busiest season – compared with 37 per cent in autumn.

The price of tying the knot rose £4,507 – an eye-watering 15 per cent compared with last year .

The total has almost doubled since the Scottish Wedding Directory’s survey began in 2013.

The annual survey reveals Scottish brides now prefer to get hitched in September, October and November.

It is believed the rising cost of weddings across Scotland is behind the trend.

Planners suggest better weather in autumn over the past few years has also encouraged more brides to choose autumnal ceremonies.

Natasha Radmehr, editor of Scottish Wedding Directory, which commissioned the survey, said: “We’ve definitely noticed an increase in the number of autumn weddings being sent to us by readers and photographers.

“I think there are a few reasons at play here.

“Our autumns have been milder in recent years. It can also be a little cheaper to get married at this time of year – and you can’t bank on sunshine at a summer wedding anyway. And, in fact, your wedding photos can look even better in the low light of autumn. There’s something very romantic about Scotland’s landscapes on an overcast day, which fits with the current trend for slightly dark, under-saturated images.

“The colours associated with autumn weddings are really fashionable just now, too.

“Pastels have been replaced in recent years with richer tones, so we’re seeing bridesmaids wearing forest green instead of mint green, and bouquets packed with red and burgundy flowers, which are in season at that time of year.”

Spiralling costs are another factor in the move to September, October and November ceremonies.

Would-be brides can save thousands, according to Ms Radmehr.

“It can be cheaper to get married in autumn, with some venues lowering prices from October onwards,” she said.

“The majority of venues will offer their most competitively priced packages between November and March.

“The discounts vary, but you could be looking at saving anything between £1,000 and £4,000.”

However, the taste for more extravagant weddings is also driving up prices, as is a desire to have a perfect Instagram-worthy day.

“This is something I’ve seen over the past couple of years,” said Jordana Patrick, of wedding designer Jordana Events.

“Couples are now keen to wow their guests with increasingly opulent arrangements.

“Floral walls and floral ceilings have become especially popular over the past couple of years.

“Social media has played a huge part in this.

Couples know their ceremonies are going to be appearing on Instagram for thousands of people to see.” The average cost of a UK wedding as of July last year was £30,355, according to the Bridebook National Wedding Survey. Couples spent an average £6,152 on the venue and £5,862 on food.