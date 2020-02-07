Television presenter Phillip Schofield has announced that he is gay in a statement on Instagram.

The star said that he is "coming to terms with the fact I am gay".

Prince Charles shares a joke with Lowe, Schofield and Fearne Cotton in 2019 (Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Schofield, who hosts This Morning with Holly Willoughby on ITV, has been married for 27 years and has two daughters.

He said: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

"With the strength of and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Phillip Schofield and his wife with their daughters Molly (L) and Ruby (R) in 2018 (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Who is Stephanie Lowe?

"My family have held me so close,” continued Schofield’s statement; “they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”

"I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown up daughters.

Schofield met Lowe while the pair were both working at the BBC, he on children's television and she as a production assistant.

They got married at north Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993, and while they both worked in television, Lowe has rarely been seen on screen since.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Phil said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

Lowe first appeared on TV in the 2017 series ‘Schofield's South African Adventure’, in which the couple explored South Africa, sampling local culture.

She has since been seen on Schofield’s ‘How To Spend Well At Christmas’, testing products that could make fantastic Christmas gifts with her husband.

"Steph has been incredible,” said Schofield, “I love her so very much.

"She is the kindest soul I have ever met.”

The couple live in Fawley near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire – last year, Schofield was on hand to open his local village fete (he also judged the dog show).

Do they have children?

Schofield's statement added: "Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.”

Their eldest daughter is 26-year old Molly, and their youngest is 23-year old Ruby. Between them, they have over 100k Instagram followers and often post snaps alongside their famous father, reports Hello Magazine.

According to Yahoo! News, the TV presenter has a close relationship with both his daughters, and Molly even works for him as an Assistant Talent Manager at the James Grant agency, who also represent many of Phillip's showbiz friends including Holly Willoughby.