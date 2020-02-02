Whistle and piping star who had help from Edwyn Collins to kick-start career crowned Scotland's young musician of the year

A dazzling new whistle and piping star whose band had help from Scottish pop legend Edwyn Collins to record an album has been crowned Scotland's young musician of the year at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.



Ali Levack, 26 from Maryburgh, near Dingwall, in the Highlands, has become the 20th winner of the award, which is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious in the Scottish music industry.

Ali Levack has already been making a name for himself in the Scottish music scene with the band Project Smok.

Organised by BBC Radio Scotland and traditional music promoters Hands Up For Trad, the awards were shown live on Gaelic broadcaster BBC Alba for the first time in their history.

The prize includes a recording session with BBC Scotland, a coveted slot to appear at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards, and invitations to perform at other major events like the BBC Proms in the Park.

Levack, who won the award two years after reaching the final, is a "distant relation" of Collins through the singer-songwriter's family in Helmsdale, in the Highlands.

Collins and his wife Grace were in the audience to see Levack claim the title on the final night of the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow - two years after previously reaching the final.

Levack has already been winning huge acclaim in the Scottish traditional music scene for Project Smok, a trio he formed just over two years ago with guitarist Pablo Lafuente and bodhrán player Ewan Baird.

The band recorded their debut album at Collins's purpose-built studio in Helmsdale and the singer recorded a reworked version of his classic hit A Girl Like You with the trio for the album, which was named Bayview after the singer's Helmsdale home.

Levack, who began piping lessons at the age of nine after being encouraged to take up the instrument by his grandfather, moved to Plockton when he was 15 to take up a place at the National Centre for Excellence in Traditional Music. He has been based in Glasgow since moving there to study piping at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Levack was competing for the honour with singer Josie Duncan, from the Isle of Lewis, accordionist Padruig Morrison, from the Uists, fiddler Mhairi Mackinnon, from Perthshire, guitarist, mandolin player and singer Calum McIlroy, from Aberdeenshire and singer Cameron Nixon, from Aberdeen.

The award has offered a platform to some of the biggest names in the Scottish traditional music scene over the last 20 years. Previous winners have included Hannah Rarity, Claire Hastings, Robyn Stapleton, Catriona Watt, Emily Smith and James Graham, as well as musicians Mohsen Amini, Paddy Callaghan, Anna Massie and Stuart Cassells.

Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, said: "It’s been a really special evening celebrating 20 years of this award.

"All the finalists were superb and the judges faced a very difficult decision.

"Ali’s performance personifies everything we want to celebrate about traditional music – it was vibrant, showed fantastic spirit and had the audience truly captivated. We want to wish him huge success for the future.”